<p> LANCER 2005 TRÈS PEU DE ROUILLE</p><p> LÉGÈRE PERTE D'EXHAUST</p><p> DISPONIBLE À L'ESSAIE, VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT!</p>

2005 Mitsubishi Lancer

199,841 KM

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

2005 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

199,841KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA3AJ26EX5U602807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cool Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,841 KM

Vehicle Description

LANCER 2005 TRÈS PEU DE ROUILLE

LÉGÈRE PERTE D'EXHAUST

DISPONIBLE À L'ESSAIE, VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Trunk Anti Trap Device

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2005 Mitsubishi Lancer