$2,499+ tax & licensing
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,499
+ taxes & licensing
199,841KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA3AJ26EX5U602807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cool Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,841 KM
Vehicle Description
LANCER 2005 TRÈS PEU DE ROUILLE
LÉGÈRE PERTE D'EXHAUST
DISPONIBLE À L'ESSAIE, VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
$2,499
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer