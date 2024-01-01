$2,099+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Pontiac Pursuit
2005 Pontiac Pursuit
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,099
+ taxes & licensing
165,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G2AJ52F757628723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,509 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
VOITURE ÉCONOMIQUE
BAS KILOMÉTRAGE POUR L'ANNÉE
SUSPENSION À RÉPARER
VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2001 Chrysler Sebring 147,407 KM $2,300 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Fit Sport 178,000 KM $3,600 + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5L 205,000 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,099
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2005 Pontiac Pursuit