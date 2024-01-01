Menu
<p>SUSPENSION ET/OU DIRECTION À RÉPARER</p><p>PARE BRISE FISSURÉ</p><p>VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!</p>

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

207,968 KM

$2,099

+ tax & licensing
2007 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

  1. 11305154
$2,099

+ taxes & licensing

207,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BK32F671703242

  • Exterior Colour GALAXY GRAY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,968 KM

SUSPENSION ET/OU DIRECTION À RÉPARER

PARE BRISE FISSURÉ

VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$2,099

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2007 Mazda MAZDA3