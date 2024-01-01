Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>DIFFÉRENTIEL DÉFECTUEUX</p><p>PEU DE ROUILLE</p><p>VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI</p>

2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

160,642 KM

Details Description

$2,049

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Xsport

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Xsport

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

  1. 11305157
  2. 11305157
  3. 11305157
  4. 11305157
  5. 11305157
  6. 11305157
  7. 11305157
  8. 11305157
  9. 11305157
Contact Seller

$2,049

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
160,642KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JS3TD944584101463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,642 KM

Vehicle Description

DIFFÉRENTIEL DÉFECTUEUX

PEU DE ROUILLE

VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2001 Chrysler Sebring for sale in Drummondville, QC
2001 Chrysler Sebring 147,407 KM $2,300 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Fit Sport for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2010 Honda Fit Sport 178,000 KM $3,600 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5L for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5L 205,000 KM $2,500 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,049

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara