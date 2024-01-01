$2,049+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara
Xsport
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara
Xsport
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,049
+ taxes & licensing
160,642KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JS3TD944584101463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,642 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
DIFFÉRENTIEL DÉFECTUEUX
PEU DE ROUILLE
VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2001 Chrysler Sebring 147,407 KM $2,300 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Fit Sport 178,000 KM $3,600 + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5L 205,000 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,049
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara