$3,479+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Impala
2010 Chevrolet Impala
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
220,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1WA5EKXA1152428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour VICTORY RED
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,072 KM
Vehicle Description
PEU DE ROUILLE
INTÉRIEUR TRÈS PROPRE
SERVO DIRECTION À VÉRIFIER, MAIS FONCTIONNE BIEN
VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE ROUTIER!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Voice Recognition
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
