Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> PEU DE ROUILLE</p><p> INTÉRIEUR TRÈS PROPRE</p><p> </p><p> SERVO DIRECTION À VÉRIFIER, MAIS FONCTIONNE BIEN</p><p><br></p><p> VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE ROUTIER!</p>

2010 Chevrolet Impala

220,072 KM

Details Description Features

$3,479

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

  1. 11097809
  2. 11097809
  3. 11097809
  4. 11097809
  5. 11097809
  6. 11097809
  7. 11097809
Contact Seller

$3,479

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
220,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1WA5EKXA1152428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VICTORY RED
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,072 KM

Vehicle Description

PEU DE ROUILLE

INTÉRIEUR TRÈS PROPRE

SERVO DIRECTION À VÉRIFIER, MAIS FONCTIONNE BIEN


VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE ROUTIER!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Voice Recognition

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 111,000 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Camry CE for sale in Moncton, NB
2007 Toyota Camry CE 343,741 KM $2,300 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS 112,563 KM $3,649 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,479

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Impala