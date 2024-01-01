Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>MAGNIFIQUE AUDI A3 2012</p><p>TOÎT PANORAMIQUE</p><p>BRAS D'ESSUIE GLACE ARRIÈRE BRISÉ</p><p>VÉHICULE EN BONNE CONDITION</p><p>MIROIR DE RÉTROVISEUR À CHANGER DES DEUX CÔTÉS</p><p><br></p><p>VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR UN ESSAIE ROUTIER!</p>

2012 Audi A3

185,356 KM

Details Description Features

$4,649

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Audi A3

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi A3

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

  1. 11069312
  2. 11069312
  3. 11069312
  4. 11069312
  5. 11069312
  6. 11069312
  7. 11069312
  8. 11069312
  9. 11069312
  10. 11069312
  11. 11069312
  12. 11069312
  13. 11069312
  14. 11069312
  15. 11069312
  16. 11069312
  17. 11069312
Contact Seller

$4,649

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
185,356KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUMFCFM0CA089317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,356 KM

Vehicle Description

MAGNIFIQUE AUDI A3 2012

TOÎT PANORAMIQUE

BRAS D'ESSUIE GLACE ARRIÈRE BRISÉ

VÉHICULE EN BONNE CONDITION

MIROIR DE RÉTROVISEUR À CHANGER DES DEUX CÔTÉS


VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR UN ESSAIE ROUTIER!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2008 Toyota Tundra 5.7L Long Bed for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2008 Toyota Tundra 5.7L Long Bed 146,810 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2008 Hyundai Tucson 213,874 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2013 Ford Explorer XLT 177,405 KM $5,199 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,649

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2012 Audi A3