<p>SEULEMENT 186 909 KM AU COMPTEUR!</p><p> LÉGÈRE ROUILLE PAR ENDROIT</p><p> </p><p> COGNEMENT DANS LA ROUE ARRIÈRE LORSQUE LE VÉHICULE ROULE</p><p><br></p><p> VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE ROUTIER!</p><p> </p>

2012 Dodge Journey

186,909 KM

$2,849

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

186,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFGXCT154527

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,909 KM

SEULEMENT 186 909 KM AU COMPTEUR!

LÉGÈRE ROUILLE PAR ENDROIT

COGNEMENT DANS LA ROUE ARRIÈRE LORSQUE LE VÉHICULE ROULE


VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE ROUTIER!

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Convenience

remote auto starter

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

