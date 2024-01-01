$2,849+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Dodge Journey
R/T AWD
2012 Dodge Journey
R/T AWD
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,849
+ taxes & licensing
186,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C4PDDFGXCT154527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,909 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SEULEMENT 186 909 KM AU COMPTEUR!
LÉGÈRE ROUILLE PAR ENDROIT
COGNEMENT DANS LA ROUE ARRIÈRE LORSQUE LE VÉHICULE ROULE
VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE ROUTIER!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Convenience
remote auto starter
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 111,000 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry CE 343,741 KM $2,300 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS 112,563 KM $3,649 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,849
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2012 Dodge Journey