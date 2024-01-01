$3,449+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Forte
EX
2012 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$3,449
+ taxes & licensing
229,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFU4A24C5598975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,017 KM
Vehicle Description
FORTE 2012
FONCTIONNE TRÈS BIEN
AILE AVANT DROITE ENDOMMAGÉE
BRUIT DANS LA ROUE ARRIÈRE
PEU DE ROUILLE
VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR UN ESSAIE ROUTIER!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$3,449
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2012 Kia Forte