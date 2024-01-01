Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FORTE 2012</p><p> FONCTIONNE TRÈS BIEN</p><p> AILE AVANT DROITE ENDOMMAGÉE</p><p> BRUIT DANS LA ROUE ARRIÈRE</p><p> PEU DE ROUILLE</p><p>VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR UN ESSAIE ROUTIER!</p>

2012 Kia Forte

229,017 KM

Details Description Features

$3,449

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

  1. 11069315
  2. 11069315
  3. 11069315
  4. 11069315
  5. 11069315
  6. 11069315
  7. 11069315
  8. 11069315
  9. 11069315
Contact Seller

$3,449

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
229,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFU4A24C5598975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,017 KM

Vehicle Description

FORTE 2012

FONCTIONNE TRÈS BIEN

AILE AVANT DROITE ENDOMMAGÉE

BRUIT DANS LA ROUE ARRIÈRE

PEU DE ROUILLE

VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR UN ESSAIE ROUTIER!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2008 Toyota Tundra 5.7L Long Bed for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2008 Toyota Tundra 5.7L Long Bed 146,810 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2008 Hyundai Tucson 213,874 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2013 Ford Explorer XLT 177,405 KM $5,199 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,449

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Forte