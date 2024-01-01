$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Location
Groupe Capital Auto
607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3
514-500-2658
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDGF8AB0DA785430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Groupe Capital Auto
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 119,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Odyssey 51,000 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 156,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Email Groupe Capital Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Groupe Capital Auto
607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3
Call Dealer
514-500-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Groupe Capital Auto
514-500-2658
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class