$22,997+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited
Location
Nelson GM
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0
306-868-5555
$22,997
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
128,000KM
VIN JF2GTANC0K8351270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 26228B
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Limited
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Limited
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Nelson GM
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0
Call Dealer
306-868-XXXX(click to show)
$22,997
+ taxes & licensing>
Nelson GM
306-868-5555
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek