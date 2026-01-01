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2019 Subaru Crosstrek Limited

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,997

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14501389

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

Location

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

306-868-5555

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$22,997

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
128,000KM
VIN JF2GTANC0K8351270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26228B
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Limited

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Limited

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Nelson GM

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

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306-868-XXXX

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306-868-5555

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$22,997

+ taxes & licensing>

Nelson GM

306-868-5555

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek