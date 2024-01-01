Menu
2018 Ford F-350

49,506 KM

$75,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

2018 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$75,999

+ taxes & licensing

49,506KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BTXJEB55153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,506 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer

Safety

Rear child safety locks

Mechanical

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front And Rear Vented Discs

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

2018 Ford F-350