$75,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
49,506KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BTXJEB55153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 49,506 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Trip Computer
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Mechanical
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Additional Features
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
2018 Ford F-350