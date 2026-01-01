$26,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester
TOURING
2018 Subaru Forester
TOURING
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a dependable all-weather SUV that blends practicality with genuine comfort features, this 2018 Subaru Forester Touring is worth your full attention. With AWD capability, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable driver's seat, and dual-zone climate control, this trim level goes well beyond the base Forester experience all at a used price point.
- Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for confident handling in Canadian winters and mixed road conditions
- Express Open/Close Panoramic Sliding Glass Sunroof with sunshade a Touring exclusive feature
- 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar support for long-haul comfort
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized cabin temperature control
- EyeSight-grade safety suite including Rear Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, and Back-Up Camera
- 17" Aluminum Alloy wheels with Yokohama Geolandar all-season tires already equipped
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine averaging 7.4 L/100km on the highway
- 80,000 km of use with plenty of reliable kilometres remaining on Subaru's proven platform
Ready to take the next step? Visit Merit Ford Sales to book a test drive, ask us your questions, or get started on your purchase today. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free reach out online or stop by in person.
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306-453-4444
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306-453-4444