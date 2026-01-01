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If youre looking for a dependable all-weather SUV that blends practicality with genuine comfort features, this 2018 Subaru Forester Touring is worth your full attention. With AWD capability, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable drivers seat, and dual-zone climate control, this trim level goes well beyond the base Forester experience all at a used price point. - Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for confident handling in Canadian winters and mixed road conditions - Express Open/Close Panoramic Sliding Glass Sunroof with sunshade a Touring exclusive feature - 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat with power lumbar support for long-haul comfort - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized cabin temperature control - EyeSight-grade safety suite including Rear Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, and Back-Up Camera - 17 Aluminum Alloy wheels with Yokohama Geolandar all-season tires already equipped - Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine averaging 7.4 L/100km on the highway - 80,000 km of use with plenty of reliable kilometres remaining on Subarus proven platform Ready to take the next step? Visit Merit Ford Sales to book a test drive, ask us your questions, or get started on your purchase today. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free reach out online or stop by in person.

2018 Subaru Forester

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru Forester

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle
14322101

2018 Subaru Forester

TOURING

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 14322101
  2. 14322101
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$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$26,999

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$26,999
+ taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
84,000KM
VIN JF2SJEJC2JH529272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a dependable all-weather SUV that blends practicality with genuine comfort features, this 2018 Subaru Forester Touring is worth your full attention. With AWD capability, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable driver's seat, and dual-zone climate control, this trim level goes well beyond the base Forester experience all at a used price point.

- Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for confident handling in Canadian winters and mixed road conditions
- Express Open/Close Panoramic Sliding Glass Sunroof with sunshade a Touring exclusive feature
- 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar support for long-haul comfort
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized cabin temperature control
- EyeSight-grade safety suite including Rear Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, and Back-Up Camera
- 17" Aluminum Alloy wheels with Yokohama Geolandar all-season tires already equipped
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine averaging 7.4 L/100km on the highway
- 80,000 km of use with plenty of reliable kilometres remaining on Subaru's proven platform

Ready to take the next step? Visit Merit Ford Sales to book a test drive, ask us your questions, or get started on your purchase today. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free reach out online or stop by in person.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels: 17" x 7" 6 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: Black machine finish
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat
Front Vented Discs
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

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306-453-4444

Alternate Numbers
1-888-701-0748
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$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2018 Subaru Forester