Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

77,800 KM

Details Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 10008720
  2. 10008720
  3. 10008720
  4. 10008720
Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$33,999

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$33,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
77,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10008720
  • Stock #: F546K8
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J98LBB67654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

2020 Ford Edge SEL
 77,800 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SEL
 115,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Expedition...
 106,190 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory