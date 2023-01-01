2020 Ford Edge

$33,999 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $33,999 Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $33,999 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers Documentation Surcharge Surcharge + $399 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 7 7 , 8 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10008720

10008720 Stock #: F546K8

F546K8 VIN: 2FMPK4J98LBB67654

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 77,800 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Rear child safety locks Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan Interior Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Smart Device Remote Engine Start FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Mechanical Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

