$33,999+ tax & licensing
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$33,999
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$33,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
77,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10008720
- Stock #: F546K8
- VIN: 2FMPK4J98LBB67654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Interior
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Mechanical
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dealership
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0