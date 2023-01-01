Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

30,392 KM

Details Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$47,999

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$47,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
30,392KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9973097
  • Stock #: F54286
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH0MGA47605

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,392 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

