2021 Ford Explorer

$47,999 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $47,999 Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $47,999 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers Documentation Surcharge Surcharge + $399 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 3 0 , 3 9 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9973097

9973097 Stock #: F54286

F54286 VIN: 1FMSK8DH0MGA47605

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 30,392 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior PERIMETER ALARM Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Back-Up Camera w/Washer Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Mechanical Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front And Rear Vented Discs Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.