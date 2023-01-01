$47,999+ tax & licensing
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2021 Ford Explorer
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$47,999
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$47,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
30,392KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9973097
- Stock #: F54286
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH0MGA47605
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,392 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
