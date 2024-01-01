Menu
2022 Ford Escape

46,000 KM

Details Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SE Hybrid

2022 Ford Escape

SE Hybrid

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 11200384
  2. 11200384
  3. 11200384
  4. 11200384
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9BZ5NUB06098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

2022 Ford Escape