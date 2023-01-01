2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

$37,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 0 , 3 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10462317

10462317 Stock #: 4725P

4725P VIN: 1GC1KVEG6HF193863

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 190,301 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.