Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

70,808 KM

Details

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 9456625
  2. 9456625
  3. 9456625
  4. 9456625
  5. 9456625
  6. 9456625
  7. 9456625
  8. 9456625
  9. 9456625
  10. 9456625
  11. 9456625
  12. 9456625
  13. 9456625
  14. 9456625
  15. 9456625
  16. 9456625
  17. 9456625
  18. 9456625
Contact Seller

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,808KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9456625
  • Stock #: 4570P
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EB1KKE25512

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4570P
  • Mileage 70,808 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre

2019 Ford F-150
70,808 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2006 GMC Sierra 2500...
 246,123 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Econoline
123,902 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

Call Dealer

306-652-XXXX

(click to show)

306-652-7523

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory