$37,900 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 8 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9456625

9456625 Stock #: 4570P

4570P VIN: 1FTEX1EB1KKE25512

Vehicle Details Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 4570P

Mileage 70,808 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.