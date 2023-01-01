$39,900+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Savana
Location
Saskatoon Truck Centre
SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0
306-652-7523
102,753KM
Used
VIN 1GTW7AFP2K1169823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 102,753 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
