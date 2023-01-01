Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Savana

102,753 KM

Details

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Savana

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Savana

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 10805295
  2. 10805295
  3. 10805295
  4. 10805295
  5. 10805295
  6. 10805295
  7. 10805295
  8. 10805295
  9. 10805295
  10. 10805295
  11. 10805295
  12. 10805295
  13. 10805295
  14. 10805295
  15. 10805295
  16. 10805295
  17. 10805295
  18. 10805295
  19. 10805295
  20. 10805295
  21. 10805295
Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
102,753KM
Used
VIN 1GTW7AFP2K1169823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 102,753 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre

Used 2015 Ford F-550 for sale in Dundurn, SK
2015 Ford F-550 202,459 KM $54,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Savana for sale in Dundurn, SK
2019 GMC Savana 102,753 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-550 for sale in Dundurn, SK
2019 Ford F-550 192,399 KM $64,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

Call Dealer

306-652-XXXX

(click to show)

306-652-7523

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Savana