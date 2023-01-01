$31,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford Transit
2020 Ford Transit
Location
Saskatoon Truck Centre
SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0
306-652-7523
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
221,123KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTYE1Y86LKB19572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 221,123 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre
2018 Ford Transit 54,371 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit 221,123 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Express 78,850 KM $59,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Saskatoon Truck Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Truck Centre
SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0
Call Dealer
306-652-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Truck Centre
306-652-7523
2020 Ford Transit