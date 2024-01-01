$22,342+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 2500
ProMaster High Roof
2019 RAM 2500
ProMaster High Roof
Location
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$22,342
+ taxes & licensing
426,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6TRVDG5KE515598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 426,511 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport - Aluminum Wheels - Rear Camera 18,606 KM $51,495 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats 117,501 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SLT Mechanic's Special! See Dealer for Details 193,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
Call Dealer
306-695-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,342
+ taxes & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
306-695-2254
2019 RAM 2500