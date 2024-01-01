$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Ford F-350
Super Duty - Low Mileage
2015 Ford F-350
Super Duty - Low Mileage
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
63,500KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT8W3BT3FEB73470
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Q012A
- Mileage 63,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged Ford Super Duty. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 63,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT3FEB73470.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged Ford Super Duty. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 63,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT3FEB73470.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
2022 Ford F-150 41,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty - Low Mileage 63,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 24,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2015 Ford F-350