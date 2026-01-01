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<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>Stepping aboard the Lincoln Navigator feels like climbing the steps to a private jet, and its commanding view of the road maintains the high-altitude ambiance, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Lincoln Navigator L is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>Strength radiates from deep within in the 2017 Lincoln Navigator. From its distinctive satin-finish grille to its graceful wraparound tail lights, Navigator embraces you and your passengers, surrounding each of you in exquisitely crafted, luxurious comfort. Inside its spacious sanctuary, youll enjoy seating for up to 8, plus responsive technologies designed to elevate your travels and guide you through each day. This SUV has 189,125 km. Its Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 380HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Navigator Ls trim level is Select. The Select trim comes generously appointed with luxurious features. It comes with premium leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second row seats, a power moonroof, dual zone automatic climate control, THX II audio system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 14 speaker audio, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMJJ3JT5HEL08719 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMJJ3JT5HEL08719</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2017 Lincoln Navigator

189,125 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lincoln Navigator

L Select - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
13992123

2017 Lincoln Navigator

L Select - Navigation

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
189,125KM
VIN 5LMJJ3JT5HEL08719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Stepping aboard the Lincoln Navigator feels like climbing the steps to a private jet, and its commanding view of the road maintains the high-altitude ambiance, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Lincoln Navigator L is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

Strength radiates from deep within in the 2017 Lincoln Navigator. From its distinctive satin-finish grille to its graceful wraparound tail lights, Navigator embraces you and your passengers, surrounding each of you in exquisitely crafted, luxurious comfort. Inside its spacious sanctuary, youll enjoy seating for up to 8, plus responsive technologies designed to elevate your travels and guide you through each day. This SUV has 189,125 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 380HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Navigator L's trim level is Select. The Select trim comes generously appointed with luxurious features. It comes with premium leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second row seats, a power moonroof, dual zone automatic climate control, THX II audio system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 14 speaker audio, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMJJ3JT5HEL08719.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2017 Lincoln Navigator