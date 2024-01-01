$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE - Heated Seats - Android Auto
2020 Ford Escape
SE - Heated Seats - Android Auto
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
50,128KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G68LUB35087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,128 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Ford Co-Pilot360!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
The Ford Escape has been redesigned to be more powerful, more comfortable, and more stylish. This 2020 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
All new for 2020, the Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 50,128 kms. It's blue metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G68LUB35087.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Sync
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2020 Ford Escape