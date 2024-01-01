$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
148,520KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT7LEE01563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,520 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 148,520 kms. It's iconic silver metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7LEE01563.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
