Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> This Ford Expeditions styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2021 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUVs in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isnt much this Expedition cant do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 71,220 kms. Its star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Expeditions trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited and youll receive plenty of extra features such as exclusive dark aluminum wheels, dual-row sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, a large touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include adaptive cruise control, power heated and cooled leather seats, power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2ATXMEA21441 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2ATXMEA21441</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2021 Ford Expedition

71,220 KM

Details Description Features

$44,337

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Expedition

Limited - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Expedition

Limited - Leather Seats

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$44,337

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
71,220KM
Used
VIN 1FMJU2ATXMEA21441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2021 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 71,220 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited and you'll receive plenty of extra features such as exclusive dark aluminum wheels, dual-row sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, a large touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include adaptive cruise control, power heated and cooled leather seats, power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2ATXMEA21441.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
Active Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2021 Ford Expedition Limited - Leather Seats for sale in Kindersley, SK
2021 Ford Expedition Limited - Leather Seats 71,220 KM $44,337 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale in Kindersley, SK
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty 148,520 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Expedition PLATNUM MAX for sale in Kindersley, SK
2022 Ford Expedition PLATNUM MAX 57,745 KM $76,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,337

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Expedition