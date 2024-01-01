$44,337+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Expedition
Limited - Leather Seats
2021 Ford Expedition
Limited - Leather Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$44,337
+ taxes & licensing
71,220KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMJU2ATXMEA21441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,220 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2021 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 71,220 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited and you'll receive plenty of extra features such as exclusive dark aluminum wheels, dual-row sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, a large touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include adaptive cruise control, power heated and cooled leather seats, power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2ATXMEA21441.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2021 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 71,220 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited and you'll receive plenty of extra features such as exclusive dark aluminum wheels, dual-row sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, a large touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include adaptive cruise control, power heated and cooled leather seats, power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2ATXMEA21441.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Active Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
2021 Ford Expedition Limited - Leather Seats 71,220 KM $44,337 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty 148,520 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Expedition PLATNUM MAX 57,745 KM $76,694 + tax & lic
Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,337
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2021 Ford Expedition