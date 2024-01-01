$49,694+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$49,694
+ taxes & licensing
78,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP1MKD88365
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 78,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360, Pro Trailer Backup Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP1MKD88365.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 78,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360, Pro Trailer Backup Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP1MKD88365.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Cargo Box Lighting
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
2016 Chevrolet Impala LT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 143,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 177,391 KM $20,694 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Expedition Platinum - Premium Audio 24,954 KM $91,694 + tax & lic
Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$49,694
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2021 Ford F-150