Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> For a truck that simply does more, and looks better doing it, the Ford F-150 is an obvious choice. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 48,765 kms. Its agate black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E83NFB51366 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E83NFB51366</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2022 Ford F-150

48,765 KM

$53,694

+ tax & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

48,765KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E83NFB51366

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,765 KM

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

For a truck that simply does more, and looks better doing it, the Ford F-150 is an obvious choice. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 48,765 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E83NFB51366.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

