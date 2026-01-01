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<b>Low Mileage, Sunroof, Power Running Boards, HUD, B&O Audio, Cooled Seats!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 16,125 km. Its Carbon Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oFXObzCVo/SsuI9sU11Y1YWAbD8nGvRb target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is King Ranch. This F-150 King Ranch takes things even further, with a drivers head up display unit, a dual-panel sunroof, power running boards and a power tailgate, along with other great standard features such as premium Bang & Olufsen audio, ventilated and heated leather-trimmed seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, FordPass 5G mobile hotspot, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and an aerial view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Running Boards, HUD, B&O Audio, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW6L8XRFA39248 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW6L8XRFA39248</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2024 Ford F-150

16,125 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-150

King Ranch - Sunroof - HUD

Watch This Vehicle
14024568

2024 Ford F-150

King Ranch - Sunroof - HUD

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
16,125KM
VIN 1FTFW6L8XRFA39248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Power Running Boards, HUD, B&O Audio, Cooled Seats!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 16,125 km. It's Carbon Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is King Ranch. This F-150 King Ranch takes things even further, with a driver's head up display unit, a dual-panel sunroof, power running boards and a power tailgate, along with other great standard features such as premium Bang & Olufsen audio, ventilated and heated leather-trimmed seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, FordPass 5G mobile hotspot, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and an aerial view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Running Boards, HUD, B&O Audio, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW6L8XRFA39248.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Running Boards
Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cooled Seats

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

HUD
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Mobile hotspot
B&O audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

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306-463-XXXX

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306-463-2686

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2024 Ford F-150