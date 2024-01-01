$95,694+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Sequoia
2024 Toyota Sequoia
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$95,694
+ taxes & licensing
10,310KM
Used
VIN 7SVAAABA8RX026594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,310 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
With impressive hauling capability, this 2024 Sequoia is ready for your next family adventure. This 2024 Toyota Sequoia is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2024 Toyota Sequoia offers a range of endless configuration, with impressive connectivity and infotainment tech keeping occupants entertained throughout the journey. With all-new powertrain options that deliver incredible performance and great efficiency, this 2023 Sequoia goes places other SUVs can only dream of.This SUV has 10,310 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Passenger Seat
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Digital Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4 Skid Plates
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
83 L Fuel Tank
640.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 Hybrid i-FORCE MAX
GVWR: 3,430 kgs (7,562 lbs)
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
AM/FM/HD/Satellite w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Intuitive Parking Assist w/Auto Braking Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Additional Features
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery 1.87 kWh Capacity
2024 Toyota Sequoia