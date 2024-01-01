$399+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Expedition
4WD 4dr XLT
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
211,978KM
Used
VIN 1FMJU1JT3HEA15187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 211,978 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
