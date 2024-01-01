$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Taurus
Limited AWD
2018 Ford Taurus
Limited AWD
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
Used
87,001KM
VIN 1FAHP2J85JG120843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23006B
- Mileage 87,001 KM
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Telematics
Illuminated Visor Mirror
MP3 Capability
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
2018 Ford Taurus