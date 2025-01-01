$46,350+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q5
Komfort 40 TFSI quattro
Location
Langenburg Motors
525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0
306-743-2241
$46,350
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,864KM
VIN WA1ABAFY0P2128958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 70,864 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Langenburg Motors, your premier destination for new Ford vehicles in Langenburg. As Langenburg's most dependable new car dealership, we're committed to delivering an unparalleled car buying experience with the highest level of excellence.
Our unique management and five-star sales and support team are dedicated to ensuring that you receive the best quality and value in our vehicles, unmatched anywhere else. With Langenburg Motors, you can trust that you're getting top-notch service and expert guidance every step of the way.
Langenburg Motors proudly serves a wide range of areas, including Yorkton, Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary, Manitoba and beyond.
No matter your situation, we guarantee that we can get you financed. Whether you're new to Canada, have bad credit, are a student, have no credit, or are on a work permit, we're here to help. We work with all major financial institutions to ensure you receive the fastest approval and the lowest rate possible.
Visit us at 525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK to experience Langenburg Motors for yourself. With our NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED policy, everyone is approved, including those with good credit, bad credit, or no credit. We guarantee approval in 15 minutes or less!
As Saskatchewan's go-to Ford store and largest used car selection, we also offer nationwide shipping, so location is no issue. Wherever you are in Canada, Langenburg Motors is here to serve you.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
