Welcome to Langenburg Motors, your premier destination for new Ford vehicles in Langenburg. As the most dependable new car dealership in the area, were committed to delivering an unparalleled car-buying experience with the highest level of excellence.

Our dedicated management team and five-star sales and support staff are here to ensure you receive the best quality and value in our vehicles, unmatched anywhere else. At Langenburg Motors, you can trust that youre getting top-notch service and expert guidance every step of the way.

We proudly serve a wide range of areas, including Yorkton, Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary, Manitoba, and beyond.

No matter your situation, we guarantee financing. Whether youre new to Canada, have bad credit, no credit, are a student, or on a work permit were here to help. We work with all major financial institutions to ensure you receive the fastest approval and the lowest rate possible.

Visit us at 525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK to experience Langenburg Motors firsthand. With our NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED policy, everyone is approved, whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit. We guarantee approval in 15 minutes or less!

As Saskatchewans go-to Ford store with the largest selection of new and used cars, we also offer nationwide shipping. So, no matter where you are in Canada, Langenburg Motors is here to serve you.
Phone: +1 (866) 983-9122

2024 Ford Bronco

59 KM

$90,515

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak BRONCO

12728559

2024 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak BRONCO

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

$90,515

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59KM
VIN 1FMEE2BP1RLA79490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24258A
  • Mileage 59 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Telematics
Illuminated Visor Mirror
MP3 Capability
Driver Side Airbag
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

$90,515

+ taxes & licensing>

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

2024 Ford Bronco