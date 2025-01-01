Menu
Account
Sign In
See Dealer Website for Details.

2025 Ford Transit

42 KM

Details Description Features

$92,540

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford Transit

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12728577

2025 Ford Transit

XLT

Location

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

  1. 12728577
  2. 12728577
  3. 12728577
  4. 12728577
  5. 12728577
  6. 12728577
  7. 12728577
Contact Seller

$92,540

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42KM
VIN 1FBVU5XG4SKA07619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 25038A
  • Mileage 42 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Exterior

HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langenburg Motors

Used 2015 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited for sale in Langenburg, SK
2015 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited 167,947 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 Supercrew XLT 157WB F-150 for sale in Langenburg, SK
2024 Ford F-150 Supercrew XLT 157WB F-150 13 KM $74,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30Preferred GT for sale in Langenburg, SK
2021 Mazda CX-30Preferred GT 119,597 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Langenburg Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

Call Dealer

306-743-XXXX

(click to show)

306-743-2241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$92,540

+ taxes & licensing>

Langenburg Motors

306-743-2241

2025 Ford Transit