Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Durango

214,286 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

YORE Choice Auto Hub

(306) 251-1816

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Durango

2014 Dodge Durango

AWD 4DR LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Durango

AWD 4DR LIMITED

Location

YORE Choice Auto Hub

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

(306) 251-1816

  1. 1685816083
  2. 1685816086
  3. 1685816091
  4. 1685816095
  5. 1685816099
  6. 1685816102
  7. 1685816106
  8. 1685816110
  9. 1685816269
  10. 1685816270
  11. 1685816269
  12. 1685816269
  13. 1685816269
  14. 1685816269
  15. 1685816269
  16. 1685816269
  17. 1685816269
  18. 1685816269
  19. 1685816269
  20. 1685816270
  21. 1685816269
  22. 1685816270
Contact Seller
Sale

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
214,286KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10026900
  • Stock #: CM009
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG1EC381596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 214,286 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Guarantee approved for financing. Bad credit, No credit, Student,Work permit,New immigrant, New residents. Don't worry! Leave with us .We will get you approved in the fast way and most compatible Interest rate .Contact for quick Pre-Approval: floyd@yorechoiceauto.ca

 

We are grand opening dealership in Martensville , we sell quality vehicle with affortable price! Please come to visit us on 700 Centennial Drive N , Martensville.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YORE Choice Auto Hub

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 40,685 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge Titan...
 128,518 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 239,386 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email YORE Choice Auto Hub

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YORE Choice Auto Hub

YORE Choice Auto Hub

Modern Inventory

700 Centennial Drive North, Martensville, SK S0K 0A2

Call Dealer

(306) 251-XXXX

(click to show)

(306) 251-1816

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory