1967 Chevrolet El Camino
with Aftermarket Stereo including Hands Free Bluetooth
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
Used
95,419KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 95,419 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
1967 Chevrolet El Camino