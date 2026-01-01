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**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Built tough and loaded with luxury check out this locally owned 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 908A! This heavy-duty truck brings serious power, impressive capability, and premium comfort all in one package. Whether youre towing, hauling, or heading out for the weekend, the Lariat trim gives you the toughness you need with the comfort you want. Key Features: 5th Wheel Prep Kit 4X4 Tailgate Step Trailer Brake Controller Trailer Tow Package Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Heated Seats A/C Seats SYNC Bluetooth Cruise Control Back Up Camera Back Up Sensors Remote Start Removable Tailgate w/ Lock Trailer Tow Mirrors Upfitter Switches Power Code Remote Start Heavy Duty Shocks All Weather Floor Mats Moose Jaw Ford, conveniently located at 1010 North Service Road in Moose Jaw, is your trusted destination for all your automotive needs. With an impressive 4.8-star Google rating from nearly 1,500 reviews, we are proud to deliver an exceptional vehicle-buying experience tailored just for you. Our Moose Jaw Motives set us apart, offering unbeatable value like half-priced oil changes for life on pre-owned vehicles, one year of key and remote protection, and one year of tire and rim protection. Enjoy peace of mind with every purchase. At Moose Jaw Ford, were committed to driving positive change in our community by combining exceptional service, high-quality vehicles, and a guest-first approach. Visit us today!

2016 Ford F-250

240,249 KM

Details Description

$23,987

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-250

LARIAT W/ HEATED /COOLED FRONT SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14224256

2016 Ford F-250

LARIAT W/ HEATED /COOLED FRONT SEATS

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

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Contact Seller

$23,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
240,249KM
VIN 1FT7W2B66GED06336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 240,249 KM

Vehicle Description

**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Built tough and loaded with luxury check out this locally owned 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 908A! This heavy-duty truck brings serious power, impressive capability, and premium comfort all in one package. Whether youre towing, hauling, or heading out for the weekend, the Lariat trim gives you the toughness you need with the comfort you want.

Key Features:
5th Wheel Prep Kit
4X4
Tailgate Step
Trailer Brake Controller
Trailer Tow Package
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Seats
A/C Seats
SYNC
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Back Up Camera
Back Up Sensors
Remote Start
Removable Tailgate w/ Lock
Trailer Tow Mirrors
Upfitter Switches
Power Code Remote Start
Heavy Duty Shocks
All Weather Floor Mats

Moose Jaw Ford, conveniently located at 1010 North Service Road in Moose Jaw, is your trusted destination for all your automotive needs. With an impressive 4.8-star Google rating from nearly 1,500 reviews, we are proud to deliver an exceptional vehicle-buying experience tailored just for you. Our "Moose Jaw Motives" set us apart, offering unbeatable value like half-priced oil changes for life on pre-owned vehicles, one year of key and remote protection, and one year of tire and rim protection. Enjoy peace of mind with every purchase. At Moose Jaw Ford, were committed to driving positive change in our community by combining exceptional service, high-quality vehicles, and a guest-first approach. Visit us today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

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306-693-XXXX

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306-693-0651

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$23,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2016 Ford F-250