Menu
Account
Sign In
**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Check out this locally owned 2018 Nissan Rogue powerhouse loaded with performance and style! Under the hood is the sought-after 2.5L engine that delivers serious punch, all wrapped in a sleek, sporty design. If you're looking for something fun, fast, and full of features this is it. Key Features: AWD Leather Seats Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Bluetooth Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control Auto Start Stop Back Up Camera Keyless Entry Push Button Start Power Moonroof Remote Start Heated Steering Wheel Moose Jaw Ford, conveniently located at 1010 North Service Road in Moose Jaw, is your trusted destination for all your automotive needs. With an impressive 4.8-star Google rating from nearly 1,500 reviews, we are proud to deliver an exceptional vehicle-buying experience tailored just for you. Our Moose Jaw Motives set us apart, offering unbeatable value like half-priced oil changes for life on pre-owned vehicles, one year of key and remote protection, and one year of tire and rim protection. Enjoy peace of mind with every purchase. At Moose Jaw Ford, were committed to driving positive change in our community by combining exceptional service, high-quality vehicles, and a guest-first approach. Visit us today!

2018 Nissan Rogue

143,094 KM

Details Description

$18,416

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle
14224253

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

  1. 14224253
  2. 14224253
  3. 14224253
  4. 14224253
  5. 14224253
  6. 14224253
  7. 14224253
  8. 14224253
  9. 14224253
  10. 14224253
  11. 14224253
  12. 14224253
  13. 14224253
  14. 14224253
  15. 14224253
  16. 14224253
  17. 14224253
  18. 14224253
  19. 14224253
  20. 14224253
  21. 14224253
Contact Seller

$18,416

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
143,094KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV2JC721011

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 721011TM
  • Mileage 143,094 KM

Vehicle Description

**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Check out this locally owned 2018 Nissan Rogue powerhouse loaded with performance and style! Under the hood is the sought-after 2.5L engine that delivers serious punch, all wrapped in a sleek, sporty design. If you're looking for something fun, fast, and full of features this is it.

Key Features:
AWD
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto Start Stop
Back Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Power Moonroof
Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel

Moose Jaw Ford, conveniently located at 1010 North Service Road in Moose Jaw, is your trusted destination for all your automotive needs. With an impressive 4.8-star Google rating from nearly 1,500 reviews, we are proud to deliver an exceptional vehicle-buying experience tailored just for you. Our "Moose Jaw Motives" set us apart, offering unbeatable value like half-priced oil changes for life on pre-owned vehicles, one year of key and remote protection, and one year of tire and rim protection. Enjoy peace of mind with every purchase. At Moose Jaw Ford, were committed to driving positive change in our community by combining exceptional service, high-quality vehicles, and a guest-first approach. Visit us today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Ford

Used 2025 Hyundai KONA PREFERRED W/ REMOTE START for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2025 Hyundai KONA PREFERRED W/ REMOTE START 11,270 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2015 RAM 1500 ST 129,855 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco BLACK DIAMOND W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Ford Bronco BLACK DIAMOND W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL 36,087 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Moose Jaw Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-0651

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,416

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2018 Nissan Rogue