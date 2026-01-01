$28,740+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
XLT W/BACKUP CAMERA & REMOTE START
2019 Ford F-150
XLT W/BACKUP CAMERA & REMOTE START
Location
Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
306-693-0651
$28,740
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
164,205KM
VIN 1FTFW1E56KKE10957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # E10957TM
- Mileage 164,205 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
$28,740
+ taxes & licensing>
Moose Jaw Ford
306-693-0651
2019 Ford F-150