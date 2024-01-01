Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Triumph Speed

7 KM

Details

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Triumph Speed

triple 1050 S l ONLY 7KM! l Like New

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Triumph Speed

triple 1050 S l ONLY 7KM! l Like New

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

  1. 11116204
  2. 11116204
  3. 11116204
  4. 11116204
  5. 11116204
  6. 11116204
Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
7KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 7 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Honda

Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Honda CR-V LX 128,555 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 TRX for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 RAM 1500 TRX 56,821 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic coupe si for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2015 Honda Civic coupe si 100,600 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Knight Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-5959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

Contact Seller
2019 Triumph Speed