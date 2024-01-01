$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve with Sport Pkg
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
54,634KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PRISTINE WHITE
- Interior Colour Ebony/cashew
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Reserve AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
cargo area protector
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: TURBOCHARGED 2.3L I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8F40) SelectShift capability Body-Colour w/Painted Lower Fascia Front Bumper Illuminated Front Scuff Plates Wheels: 20" Bright Machined Aluminum magnetic painted pockets Tires: 245/45R20 All-S...
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8F40) -inc: SelectShift capability
PRISTINE WHITE
17" MINI SPARE WHEEL -inc: T155/70D17 Spare Tire
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS W/FR&RR CARPET FLOOR MATS
EBONY/CASHEW PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED HEATED COMFORT SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats w/power lumbar and driver seat memory
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
2021 Lincoln Corsair