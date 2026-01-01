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2021 Toyota Highlander

47,120 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14463631

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

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Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
47,120KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGZRBH8MS103228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2691731
  • Mileage 47,120 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

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306-694-XXXX

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306-694-1355

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$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2021 Toyota Highlander