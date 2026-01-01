$44,995+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Toyota Highlander
XLE
2021 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
47,120KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGZRBH8MS103228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2691731
- Mileage 47,120 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Call Dealer
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2021 Toyota Highlander