$47,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Sport WILLYS EDITION, LOCAL PURCHASE WITH ONLY 11,474 KMS, READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE!!
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
11,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXAG2NW219230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 11,474 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
