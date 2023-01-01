Menu
2022 Jeep Wrangler

11,474 KM

Details Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport WILLYS EDITION, LOCAL PURCHASE WITH ONLY 11,474 KMS, READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE!!

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

11,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXAG2NW219230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,474 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

306-694-1355

