$29,680+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend
Location
Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
306-693-0651
$29,680
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,366 KM
Vehicle Description
**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Check out this locally owned 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 200A! Rugged Bronco styling meets everyday practicality with 4x4 capability, turbocharged performance, and a comfortable, adventure-ready interior. Built for the city and the weekend escape this one wont stick around long. Stop in today and take it for a spin!
Key Features:
AWD
Rain Sensing Options
Automatic High Beams
Trailer Tow Package
Cloth Seats
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
SYNC
Bluetooth
Apple/Android Car Play
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Back Up Camera
Back Up Sensors
Power Moonroof
Remote Start
Wireless Charging Pad
Hill Start Assist
Moose Jaw Ford, conveniently located at 1010 North Service Road in Moose Jaw, is your trusted destination for all your automotive needs. With an impressive 4.8-star Google rating from nearly 1,500 reviews, we are proud to deliver an exceptional vehicle-buying experience tailored just for you. Our "Moose Jaw Motives" set us apart, offering unbeatable value like half-priced oil changes for life on pre-owned vehicles, one year of key and remote protection, and one year of tire and rim protection. Enjoy peace of mind with every purchase. At Moose Jaw Ford, were committed to driving positive change in our community by combining exceptional service, high-quality vehicles, and a guest-first approach. Visit us today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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306-693-0651