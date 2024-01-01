Menu
2023 Ford Explorer

51,316 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer

XLT

2023 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,316KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH2PGA88130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,316 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

2023 Ford Explorer