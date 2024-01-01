$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,316KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH2PGA88130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,316 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Call Dealer
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2023 Ford Explorer