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2023 Toyota 4Runner

136,877 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Watch This Vehicle
14273228.817359359?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32238

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

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Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,877KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTENU5JR0P6094565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2692691
  • Mileage 136,877 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

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306-694-XXXX

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306-694-1355

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$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2023 Toyota 4Runner