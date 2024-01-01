Menu
Discover the refined elegance and robust performance of the certified 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Execline combines style with functionality. Equipped with an 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic transmission and a powerful 3.6 FSI 276 HP 6-Cylinder engine this SUV is ready to deliver both comfort and adventure. FEATURES OF THE Atlas Cross Sport Execline »» 3.6 FSI 276 HP 6-Cylinder engine »» 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic transmission »» Striking black exterior »» Certified pre-owned status ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Blind spot monitoring for safer lane changes »» Adaptive cruise control for relaxed driving »» Rearview camera for easy parking »» Forward collision warning for added security PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 3.6 FSI 276 HP engine for powerful drives »» 8-Speed Automatic for smooth transitions »» Efficient fuel consumption for long trips »» All-wheel drive for versatile terrain handling COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Spacious interior for passenger comfort »» Dual-zone climate control for personalized settings »» Power-adjustable front seats for tailored comfort »» Keyless entry for easy access TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Touchscreen infotainment system for seamless control »» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls »» Navigation system for easy route planning »» USB ports for device charging CARGO SPACE »» Ample cargo area for all your gear »» Split-folding rear seats for extra space »» Convenient storage compartments for small items »» Easy access rear hatch for loading WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Spacious and comfortable interior »» Smooth and powerful engine performance »» Advanced safety features for peace of mind »» Stylish design and quality craftsmanship This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Execlines VIN is: 1V2FE2CAXPC200130.

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

74,816 KM

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport Execline

12039397

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport Execline

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,816KM
VIN 1V2FE2CAXPC200130

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3205-B3084
  • Mileage 74,816 KM

Discover the refined elegance and robust performance of the certified 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Execline


combines style with functionality. Equipped with an 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic transmission and a powerful 3.6 FSI 276 HP 6-Cylinder engine


this SUV is ready to deliver both comfort and adventure.

FEATURES OF THE Atlas Cross Sport Execline
»» 3.6 FSI 276 HP 6-Cylinder engine
»» 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic transmission
»» Striking black exterior
»» Certified pre-owned status

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Blind spot monitoring for safer lane changes
»» Adaptive cruise control for relaxed driving
»» Rearview camera for easy parking
»» Forward collision warning for added security

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 3.6 FSI 276 HP engine for powerful drives
»» 8-Speed Automatic for smooth transitions
»» Efficient fuel consumption for long trips
»» All-wheel drive for versatile terrain handling

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized settings
»» Power-adjustable front seats for tailored comfort
»» Keyless entry for easy access

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Touchscreen infotainment system for seamless control
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Navigation system for easy route planning
»» USB ports for device charging

CARGO SPACE
»» Ample cargo area for all your gear
»» Split-folding rear seats for extra space
»» Convenient storage compartments for small items
»» Easy access rear hatch for loading

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Spacious and comfortable interior
»» Smooth and powerful engine performance
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
»» Stylish design and quality craftsmanship

This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Execline's VIN is: 1V2FE2CAXPC200130.


http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/Volkswagen-Atlas_Cross_Sport-2023-id11678755.html

with its striking black exterior
816 km on the odometer
available at Knighthonda in Moose Jaw. This used vehicle
it promises a dynamic driving experience. With 74

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

2023 Volkswagen Atlas