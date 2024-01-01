$44,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Execline
Location
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
306-693-5959
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 3205-B3084
- Mileage 74,816 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the refined elegance and robust performance of the certified 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Execline
combines style with functionality. Equipped with an 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic transmission and a powerful 3.6 FSI 276 HP 6-Cylinder engine
this SUV is ready to deliver both comfort and adventure.
FEATURES OF THE Atlas Cross Sport Execline
»» 3.6 FSI 276 HP 6-Cylinder engine
»» 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic transmission
»» Striking black exterior
»» Certified pre-owned status
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Blind spot monitoring for safer lane changes
»» Adaptive cruise control for relaxed driving
»» Rearview camera for easy parking
»» Forward collision warning for added security
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 3.6 FSI 276 HP engine for powerful drives
»» 8-Speed Automatic for smooth transitions
»» Efficient fuel consumption for long trips
»» All-wheel drive for versatile terrain handling
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized settings
»» Power-adjustable front seats for tailored comfort
»» Keyless entry for easy access
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Touchscreen infotainment system for seamless control
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Navigation system for easy route planning
»» USB ports for device charging
CARGO SPACE
»» Ample cargo area for all your gear
»» Split-folding rear seats for extra space
»» Convenient storage compartments for small items
»» Easy access rear hatch for loading
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Spacious and comfortable interior
»» Smooth and powerful engine performance
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
»» Stylish design and quality craftsmanship
This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Execline's VIN is: 1V2FE2CAXPC200130.
http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/Volkswagen-Atlas_Cross_Sport-2023-id11678755.html
