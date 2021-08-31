2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$33,900 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 1 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8048827

8048827 Stock #: P-BT-A

P-BT-A VIN: 1GCVKREC3GZ381503

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 90,148 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.