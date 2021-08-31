Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

110,523 KM

Details Description

$72,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$72,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD *LOCAL TRADE*IMMACULATE* LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD *LOCAL TRADE*IMMACULATE* LTZ

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

  1. 8018688
  2. 8018688
  3. 8018688
  4. 8018688
  5. 8018688
  6. 8018688
  7. 8018688
  8. 8018688
  9. 8018688
  10. 8018688
  11. 8018688
  12. 8018688
  13. 8018688
  14. 8018688
  15. 8018688
  16. 8018688
  17. 8018688
  18. 8018688
  19. 8018688
  20. 8018688
  21. 8018688
  22. 8018688
  23. 8018688
  24. 8018688
  25. 8018688
  26. 8018688
  27. 8018688
  28. 8018688
  29. 8018688
  30. 8018688
  31. 8018688
  32. 8018688
  33. 8018688
Contact Seller

$72,000

+ taxes & licensing

110,523KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8018688
  • Stock #: 22-12-A
  • VIN: 1GC1KTEY2KF120199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 110,523 KM

Vehicle Description

On trade from a local customer, this truck is in immaculate condition. Very well taken care of and needs to be seen in person to be fully appreciated. Black on Black color combination is as classy as you can get. Mud flaps, running boards, full weather tech matts and paint protection film has been previously installed to this truck. Plenty of value here, call our sales department to schedule a test drive before its gone! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

2016 RAM 1500 *LOCAL...
 119,996 KM
$37,380 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 197,715 KM
$18,880 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 129,904 KM
$29,840 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

Call Dealer

306-862-XXXX

(click to show)

306-862-4621

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory