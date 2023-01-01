Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Buick Envision

188,329 KM

Details Features

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Reid Motors Limited

306-867-8171

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Envision

2017 Buick Envision

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Envision

Preferred

Location

Reid Motors Limited

218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0

306-867-8171

  1. 9562219
  2. 9562219
  3. 9562219
  4. 9562219
  5. 9562219
  6. 9562219
  7. 9562219
Contact Seller

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

188,329KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9562219
  • Stock #: 7112
  • VIN: LRBFXCSA6HD072711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7112
  • Mileage 188,329 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Remote Engine Start
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reid Motors Limited

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 200,463 KM
$13,600 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 168,005 KM
$13,600 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Envision ...
 188,329 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic

Email Reid Motors Limited

Reid Motors Limited

Reid Motors Limited

Primary

218 Saskatchewan Avenue W., Outlook, SK S0L 2N0

Call Dealer

306-867-XXXX

(click to show)

306-867-8171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory